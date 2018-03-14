Tunisia joins AEFMP airspace overhaul initiative

WATM2018Â Air traffic control agencies from Algeria, France, Morocco, Portugal and Spain have joined with Tunisia in their commitment to optimiseÂ their respective airspaces in lineÂ with modernisation initiatives such as the SingleÂ European Sky (SES) project.

The initiative calledÂ AEFMP dates back to the EFP Plan created by Spain, France and Portugal in 1990 which aimed to optimise, harmonise and integrate airÂ navigation systems, following the principles established in Eurocontrol EATCHIP programme.

In 1996, it was decided that the initiative would be extended to Algeria and Morocco to optimise the main transit flows in the region through coordinating and improving the interoperability of the ATS systems in both states, and the AEFMP Plan was established.

In October 2002, both plans combined to establish the AEFMP Joint Plan and inÂ January 2016, members agreed to move forward and strengthen theÂ cooperation, by signing the AEFMP MoU, to meet the challenges posed by the Single European Sky programme.

Finally in 2018, after 15 years, the AEFMP initiative, under the chairmanship of Spain’s ENAIRE, has now been extended to Tunisia.

“The AEFMP initiative is a vital complement for reaching the objectivesÂ established in the Single European Sky initiative, given that the South WestÂ Functional Airspace Block (SW FAB), formed of Spain and Portugal, isÂ supported by the AEFMP, from a technical and operational perspective, forÂ the purposes of promoting the extension of the SES to collateral airspacesÂ that are not directly included in the SES, Morocco and Algeria, directly related to the ENAIRE’s ‘2020 Flight Plan’,” the partner providers stated.

The document was signed during theÂ World ATM Congress, held in Madrid in March,Â representing one step further towards harmonising air navigation serviceÂ provisions with European and African countries.