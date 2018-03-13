CAAS, Searidge Technologies to conduct Artificial Intelligence ATM research & development

WATM2018 The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) and Searidge Technologies have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to conduct research and development into the application of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in control tower operations.

AI may be applied to enable new air traffic management (ATM) functionalities such as predictive runway incursion and collision detection, aerodrome operational performance analytics, and speech recognition, which have the potential to enhance the safety and performance of control tower operations.

The collaboration will bring together the technical expertise of Searidge Technologies in smart digital airport solutions and the operational expertise of CAAS in ATM. It will adopt an agile development approach, with feedback from operational and technical users regularly incorporated into the design of the solution.

Kevin Shum, director-general of CAAS said: “Singapore is actively driving the development of innovative ATM solutions to further enhance efficiency and maintain high safety standards in our busy and complex airspace. We are pleased to add Searidge Technologies to our list of strategic collaborations with leading ATM solution

providers in this endeavour. Searidge is already contributing to the development of the smart digital tower prototype currently being built for Changi Airport. We are looking forward to even more innovations through this collaboration.”

“CAAS is a thought leader and early technology adopter in the industry and the perfect partner for this collaboration,” said Mr Moodie Cheikh, CEO, Searidge Technologies. “We are looking forward to expanding our relationship with them and aggressively advancing AI technology in the digital tower domain to improve performance and operational excellence at airports around the world.”

The MOU was signed on 7 March on the sidelines of the CANSO World ATM Congress held in Madrid, Spain.