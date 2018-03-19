Airservices seeking non-terrestrial surveillance solution for Australian Flight Information Region

After investing significantly in ground based ADS-B systems over the last decade, Airservices Australia said it is now looking to deploy non-terrestrial based surveillance solutions.

“To meet our future customer needs, and our proactive approach to the provision of safe services, we are interested in a non-terrestrial based surveillance solution which provides an aviation surveillance separation capability over the Australian FIR down to the ground level,” the provider stated in documents released to secure expressions of interest from potential technology suppliers.

“Right now, the aviation industry is evolving quickly, and itâ€™s vital that we evolve with it. We must move to take advantage of new technologies to make our services safer, more efficient and more valuable for our customersâ€”airlines and other airspace users,” it said.

By 2021, Australia will be providing air traffic control services using the advanced and integratedÂ Civil Military Air Traffic Management System (CMATS) platform being delivered under the OneSKY programme. This will replace The Advanced Australian Air Traffic Management System (TAAATS) which has been in operation since the late 1990s.

“Any non-terrestrial based surveillance capability will be required to integrate with CMATS,” said Airservices.

It said it was interested in learning from potential suppliers how such a non-terrestrial based surveillance solution may operate; how the solution would be provided (e.g. as a service or other means), including a funding model; any infrastructure or technical capability the organisation needs for integration; performance data including indications of availability, latency, coverage and update intervals; how the capability is integrated from procurement to commissioning, including indicative rollout plan and timeline and how the non-terrestrial based surveillance solution and integration have successfully operated at other organisations.

Airservices also wants to know how cyber-security risks are mitigated;Â solution compatibility with current avionics;Â familiarity with systems engineering and safety design assurance; any risks or issues associated with the technology and installation and a roadmap towards CASA certification.

Airservices controls 11 per cent of the worldâ€™s airspace, across the Australian continent and into the Asia-Pacific region from two centres in Melbourne and Brisbane, two terminal control units, 29 towers at international and regional airports.