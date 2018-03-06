AirMap, skyguide to deliver Swiss U-Space

Skyguide, the Swiss air navigation service provider, and AirMap, the leading global airspace management platform for drones, are to develop and deploy the first national drone traffic management system in Europe.

The system will be the first national deployment of U-Space, Europe’s vision for the digital infrastructure that will support safe and secure access to European skies for millions of drones.

Much like the US “Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM)” initiative, U-Space is a collaborative effort to enable situational awareness, data exchange, and digital communication for the European drone ecosystem.

“After a year of successful collaboration with AirMap, we expect that the AirMap UTM platform meets the highest standards required for a Swiss U-space,” said Klaus Meier, chief information officer of skyguide.

“The establishment of a U-Space is the key to improve drone operations’ safety and to satisfy the security and privacy concerns of our citizens. In order to achieve these objectives, a seamless cooperation between all the partners involved is crucial. I am glad to see that a further important step to tackle this challenge was taken today,” said Christian Hegner, director general of Switzerland’s Federal Office of Civil Aviation.

The partnership follows the success of skyguide’s 2017 Swiss U-space trial, the first live demonstration of sophisticated U-space services in Europe. Together, skyguide, AirMap, and SITAONAIR exhibited fully operational U-space capabilities during live drone missions performed by senseFly and PX4 in Geneva.