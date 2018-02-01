SESAR launches call for U-space demonstrators

The SESAR Joint Undertaking (SESAR JU) has launched a call for proposals for studies, including demonstrations, on drone traffic management in Europe.

It said the call is a further step towards the European Commission’s U-space vision for ensuring safe and secure access to airspace for drones.

U-space is designed to be an enabling framework designed to facilitate any kind of routine mission, in all classes of airspace and all types of environment – even the most congested – while addressing an appropriate interface with manned aviation and air traffic control.

When fully deployed, a wide range of drone missions that are currently being restricted will be possible thanks to a sustainable and robust European ecosystem that is globally interoperable.

SESAR said the main objective of the call is “to comprehensively prepare and de-risk a rapid deployment of U-space initial services (U2) as outlined in the U-space Blueprint.

U2 provides the initial set of key services building on the foundation services (U1) by adding game-changing improvements enabling initial beyond visual line-of-sight operations (BVLOS) in rural, urban and sub-urban environments and facilitating the processes for authorisations for some drone operations”. Projects establishing a connection with the EU Smart Cities initiative are particularly encouraged.

With a call budget of €9.5 million within the framework of the European Commission’s Connecting Europe Facility (CEF), the SESAR JU intends to co-finance between 5 and 10 demonstration sites across different EU Member States.

The deadline for the submission of applications is 15 May 2018.