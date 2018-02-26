Ports of Jersey, Frequentis Group to team on remote tower implementation in the British Isles

Ports of Jersey has identified Frequentis as a preferred technology partner for the development and delivery of remote tower operations.

The partnership has been developed through a series of steering boards, in order to establish key areas for the cooperation.

The implementation of remote tower technology will be carried out by Ports of Jersey and Systems Interface Limited (SIL) (member of the Frequentis Group), while the technology will be provided by Frequentis. The cooperation aim is to expand remote tower operations in the British Isles starting with the initial installation at Ports of Jersey.

The concept of carrying out air traffic control services from any location, and the ability to monitor several airports from a central location is a key trend gaining momentum. By providing better visibility and enhanced operations, augmented reality and safety nets, operators can provide optimised processes as well as utilisation of resources and increased security standards.

“Ports of Jersey has been impressed with Frequentis’ technology and proactive approach to remote tower projects, by working together we can further strengthen the implementation of this solution. Frequentis’ advanced technology and remote tower experience, coupled with the operational strengths of Ports of Jersey and the integration and project delivery capabilities of SIL, will enable the expansion of remote tower through a common project implementation structure in the British Isles.” says Les Smallwood, senior air traffic control officer from Ports of Jersey.

Frequentis and Ports of Jersey are well known to one another, first working on a project to modernise vessel traffic services (VTS) in British waters in 2016, providing an integrated communications system to enhance search and rescue. However, more recently the pair have been working on a remote tower project for Jersey airport, as a contingency solution to improve resilience and business continuity. In this project, and with any further remote tower projects, SIL are working as a project delivery partners to Ports of Jersey and manage all systems integration and installation as well as Project Management.

“We are pleased to be working with Ports of Jersey, and look forward to a long-term relationship together with SIL to supply remote tower Technology. Our combined strengths form the basis for a strong partnership that will support further implementation of this state-of-the-art technology, enabling greater efficiency, enhanced safety and visibility, as well as cost savings for the region.”, says Guenter Graf, Frequentis head of ATM automation

The Frequentis Remote Virtual Tower solution provides a truly end-to-end approach for tower ATC: the complete information and data chain is facilitated through products from Frequentis, and strategic partners. Frequentis and Rheinmetall Electronics jointly developed remote tower technologies to address the needs of different concepts of operations in a safety-critical environment, including object detection and tracking, and infrared camera capabilities for bad weather conditions.