Kota Kinabalu FIR modernises with Thales

Thales is making a comeback into Malaysiaâ€™s Air Traffic Management (ATM) scene as it works jointly with Novatis Resources to upgrade Kota Kinabaluâ€™s Flight Information Regionâ€™s (FIR) Air Traffic Control (ATC) system and more.

To improve air traffic services for safer and smother travel within Malaysiaâ€™s airspace, Kota Kinabaluâ€™s FIR, one of the two in the country will be receiving this series of upgrades including a new air traffic control system, radars, ground station, surveillance systems and distance measurement equipment in the next three years.

Together with local contractor, Novatis Resources, Thales will be bringing to the table its state-of-the-art ICAOâ€™s ASBU-ready TopSky-ATC system, its new negation new generation primary and secondary co-mounted radars, ADS-B (Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast) ground stations and latest DVOR-DME.

Notably, over 40% of the worldâ€™s airspace and more than 70 % of Asia Pacific airspace are controlled by Thalesâ€™s TopSky-ATC. Amongst Asia Pacific countries that employ the system are Singapore, Thailand, Cambodia, Myanmar, Philippines and Vietnam.

The last major Thales ATM project in Malaysia was contracted over 15 years ago.Â The ubiquity of the TopSky ATC in the region will give Malaysiaâ€™s DCA the advantage of interoperability with its neighbouring countries.