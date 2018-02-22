Indra signs â‚¬42m deal to radically transform Algeria’s entire air traffic management system

Indra will completely renew Algeria’s entire air traffic management system for air navigation service provider ENNA (Etablissement National de la Navigation AÃ©rienne).

Its â‚¬47 million budget and 18-month execution timeframe make it the largest air traffic modernisation project to be implemented on the African continent in the last 12 months.

The programme has been designed to equip Algeria with an integrated air traffic management system operated by ENNA with latest-generation tools and optimal capacities to plan and order the traffic in the country’s airspace.

The system will use the same technology and capacities as other systems implemented by Indra in Europe and will more than meet the strict demands of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), enabling controllers in Algeria to seamlessly coordinate with control centres in neighbouring countries.

ENNA director general Youcef Safir and Indra’s head of international air traffic Gonzalo GavÃ­n, have signed the country’s Airspace Management Development Programme in a ceremony at the capital’s air navigation complex.

Thanks to Indra’s technology, ENNA will be able to manage more flights at a lower cost. It will also increase safety levels, amply exceeding the requirements of the most demanding international standards. This will allow Algeria to take full advantage of its privileged location as the gateway to Africa from Europe and to Europe from Africa, given that its airspace must be entered by most routes linking the two continents. This will boost the revenue it receives as airspace fees and strengthen its commercial position.

Tools included in the new system will also facilitate more precise routes for aircraft, consequently reducing CO2 emissions and helping protect the environment

As part of the project Indra will be responsible for modernising the regional control centre in Algiers and building a new centre at Tamanrasset. It will also renovate the systems of the approach control centres at Algiers, Annaba, Constantine, Oran and Hassi Messaoud. The company will also provide ENNA with two air traffic management simulators to facilitate adaptation to the new automation system and train its controllers.

The project also contemplates the improvement of surveillance throughout the country’s airspace through the provision of 11 radar stations equipped with four primary radars and nine mode S secondary radars, in addition to 13 ADS-B surveillance stations.

Additionally, Indra will equip the air traffic controllers’ workstations with Garex 300 digital voice communications supported by an extensive network of 27 VSAT satellite stations with two hubs for the space segment, in addition to 30 VHF stations and more than 20 HF stations. It is a digital communications network that will provide a ground-air link with the pilots, ensure the transmission of control and radar data to the centers and facilitate communications between the various control centers with high levels of redundancy, quality and reliability.

Indra will also provide ENNA with logistic support throughout the entire life cycle of the system, encompassing training needs, technical support, guarantees, spare parts, repairs and updates.