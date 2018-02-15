Indra to boost Saudia Arabia centre capacity

Saudi Air Navigation Services (SANS) has entrusted Indra with an ambitious project to implement a latest-generation air traffic system for the whole country and help multiply the numberÂ of flights it can manage.

The three-year project, which will culminate in 2020, is part of the Saudi Vision 2030 programme aimed at diversifying the kingdom’s economy and turning tourism into a lever for growth.

Indra will be the key partner in the modernisation of the air transport infrastructure and will help equip themÂ to absorb more traffic and multiply the number of visitors the country can receive. The number of pilgrimsÂ alone who use SANS airports every year to visit Mecca and Medina is predicted to rise from eight million toÂ 20 million following modernisation of the air infrastructures.

To achieve this goal, Indra will upgrade the two control centres in Jeddah and Riyadh that manage en routeÂ flights for the country’s entire airspace, as well as the two approach control centres in Dammam and AbhaÂ that service the airports. Indra will also deploy its technology in the control towers of approximately 20Â airports, including the four major international facilities at Jeddah, Riyadh, Abha and Dammam.

The automated air traffic management system that Indra will implement incorporates the most advancedÂ technology on the market, far exceeding the requirements demanded by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

This technology will not only improve the positioning of SANS as a global hub and operations base for theÂ world’s main airlines, but will enable it to address the demand for navigation services from aircraft that crossÂ its airspace to cover the routes between Europe and Asia.

Thanks to this increase in capacity SANS will also seeÂ an upturn in its revenue.Â Meanwhile, Indra’s strong position in the region as the main supplier of air traffic management systemsÂ represents a key advantage for SANS since its control centres will share the same technological base thatÂ Indra has implemented in countries like Oman, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates.

This will guaranteeÂ seamless interoperability between control centers and enable controllers to share data about a flight whenÂ they take over or pass on its management as it exits or enters the country. This fluidity will increaseÂ punctuality at airports and enhance the efficiency of air traffic management, as well as enabling aircraft toÂ save fuel and respect the environment with cleaner flights. All of this will translate into more revenue andÂ fewer costs for SANS, which will offer higher levels of safety and the best possible service to airlines.

IndraÂ will complete its presence in the region with projects to implement radio navigation systems in Bahrain andÂ QatarÂ Â Indra is also involved in the modernisation of a large number of infrastructures throughout the Gulf region,Â and not just in the air traffic sector. For example, it has implemented the Da Vinci latest-generation systemÂ that will manage traffic on the Mecca-Medina 450 km high-speed rail link currently under construction.