FAB CE mulls dynamic ATM procedures

FAB CE technical experts have now published their interim report into the introduction of Single European Sky ATM Research (SESAR) procedures to handle peak time traffic loads with reduced delays.

During times of peak demand, airspace flow managers sometimes have to hold aircraft on the ground rather than increase the pressure on congested airspace sectors – leading to delays and disruption for aircraft operators and their customers.

One solution to the problem is the implementation of short-term air traffic flow capacity management (ATFCM) measures or ‘STAMs’ and dynamic airspace management (DAM) procedures, where controllers apply small changes to traffic patterns – such as constraining flights at a lower altitude for a short period of time – or temporarily changing sector boundaries so that flights can be safely managed even at times of peak demand.

In 2016 FAB CE launched its DAM/STAM study project to understand how these measures can be introduced within the FAB CE airspace, specifically to determine the high level operational concept for DAM/STAM in FAB CE and to define a roadmap for future implementation. The study, with the financial backing of the European Union’s Innovation and Networks Executive Agency, is due to be completed in December 2018.

“The interim study reports on the simulations we have undertaken to look at how these new procedures can be introduced at a FAB level and some of the challenges that still remain to be overcome before we can introduce DAM/STAM measures,” said Darko Kranjc of Slovenia Control, one of the study project leaders. “Nevertheless, we are on course to deliver the final study by the end of the year.”