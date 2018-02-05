DFS confirms Frequentis remote tower solution

DFS Deutsche Flugsicherung (DFS), the German air navigation service provider (ANSP), has successfully completed onsite testing of the Frequentis Remote Virtual Tower (RVT) solution for Saarbücken Airport, with control services to be carried out from the Remote Tower Centre in Leipzig, 400 kilometres away.

Saarbrücken Airport has approximately 15,000 aircraft movements per year. In October 2017, DFS conducted rigorous testing of the remote tower solution developed by Frequentis. The two-week testing phase included formal test verifications as well as free tests with a multi-day flight programme in various weather conditions. A number of air traffic controllers tested the image quality, the performance of automatic object detection as well as camera tracking during the day and at night.

The Frequentis solution consists of high-performance infrared and visual cameras, a newly designed controller working position in the Remote Tower Centre in Leipzig, developed in close cooperation with air traffic controllers, and a secure network connection ensuring safe and reliable communications. This is an important milestone on the way towards the go-live of the solution.

DFS and Frequentis have been working on the implementation of a remote tower concept since 2015, with plans for the Remote Tower Centre at Leipzig Airport, Germany. In the future, this centre will provide aerodrome control services for the international airports of Saarbrücken, Erfurt and Dresden.

“Remotely controlled towers are a hot topic in air traffic management – both the concept of providing aerodrome control services from any location and the ability to control several airports from a centralised location. This solution promises significant cost savings and increased efficiency while utilising advanced technologies that provide an enhanced view of the airfield in all weather conditions. Thanks to the commitment and motivation of the DFS and Frequentis smartVISION teams, we have been able to successfully verify the quality and functionality of this forward-thinking, innovative solution. We are now ready to take the next steps with the airports in Erfurt and Dresden,” said Robert Schickling, Managing Director Operations at DFS.

Live operations (active shadowing) were successfully conducted for Saarbrücken Airport in August 2016 under the umbrella of the Single European Sky ATM Research (SESAR) programme. The latest phase of site testing has demonstrated the system’s performance and reliability. This will allow the launch of live operations by the end of 2018 after the German Federal Supervisory Authority for Air Navigation Services (BAF) has given its approval.

“The Remote Virtual Tower solution will allow DFS to digitalise air traffic control solutions. The potential for increased efficiency and reduced costs in the industry are driving the implementation around the world. Saarbrücken will be an important reference in the Remote Tower market, we will be the first manufacturer to provide remote tower ATC services at a complex, medium-sized airport. The planned additions of Erfurt and Dresden airports, to come under remote control from Leipzig, demonstrate the confidence DFS has in our solution and the expansion of it,” says Hannu Juurakko, Vice President ATM, Frequentis AG.

DFS and Frequentis are using advanced camera and tracking technology in close cooperation with Rheinmetall Electronics and provide a scalable 360° visual and infrared presentation with automatic object detection functions and a capability to highlight all relevant traffic in the control zone. It is supported by a high-performance pan tilt zoom (PTZ) camera with tracking capability.

This successful cooperation between DFS and Frequentis, with its innovative and trend-setting solution, lays the groundwork for further development. DFS and Frequentis will strengthen their cooperation to provide turnkey solutions for remote tower control on the global market.