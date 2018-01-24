SAEI, ICAO to share technical information

This agreement, signed on 12 December by SAE international director, aerospace standards David Alexander and ICAO secretary general Dr Fang Liu, will help to increase overall safety, sustainability and efficiency for the aviation industry through the greater collaboration between ICAO and the aviation industry standardization bodies, including SAE International, ARINC IA – an SAE ITC programme, EUROCAE, and RTCA.

This landmark agreement is the product of several years of increased collaboration and partnership. SAE and ICAO first signed an MoU in 2009, updated in 2015, to provide for the use of SAE standards to support ICAO activities and materials. ICAO is an important and increasingly proactive partner with industry and aviation authorities in developing technical standards.

SAE International was named as an official organization to participate in ICAO meetings, and work is ongoing in the development of a new SAE standard, AS6413, establishing technical requirements for the packaging performance of lithium batteries transported as cargo on aircraft as requested by ICAO in 2015. This updated agreement makes yet greater provision for the mutual use of SAE International and ICAO materials in supporting aviation safety, operations and environmental protection.

“SAE International recognizes the importance of the partnership between ICAO and the global aviation industry in advancing aviation safety and efficiency through the use of industry standards, and we welcome ICAO’s leadership in actualizing this collaboration now and in the future through this updated agreement,” noted David Alexander, director of aerospace standards for SAE International.

“The exchange of information permitted by these new agreements will be critical to ICAO’s efforts to develop mature and comprehensive standards for international civil aviation,” Dr Liu, emphasized. “Industry standards serve unique and often complementary roles in support of global air navigation objectives, which underscores the importance of ICAO’s provisions being fully compatible with the efforts of these new partners.”

SAE International’s Aerospace Standards repository includes nearly 8,500 documents. Its 350 committees are comprised of 10,000 experts from 56 countries. They represent industry (airframers, suppliers, operators, MROs), regulatory authorities, military agencies, researchers, and consultants. Document development serves the full spectrum of aerospace businesses in both the commercial and military sectors thereby meeting the engineering, advanced technology, safety, regulatory, and defense needs of a world market.

SAE International is a global association committed to being the ultimate knowledge source for the engineering profession. By uniting over 127,000 engineers and technical experts, we drive knowledge and expertise across a broad spectrum of industries. We act on two priorities: encouraging a lifetime of learning for mobility engineering professionals and setting the standards for industry engineering. We strive for a better world through the work of our charitable arm, the SAE Foundation, which helps fund programs like A World in Motion® and the Collegiate Design Series™.