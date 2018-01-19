NAVBLUE, Honeywell debut runway safety tool

Airbus’s flight operations subsidiary NAVBLUE and Honeywell Aerospace have unveiled thehir combined Runway Safety Solution Collaboration together with the Lufthansa Group.

Following the tri-partite Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) announced in July 2016 between Lufthansa group, Honeywell Aerospace and Airbus, NAVBLUE, the Airbus’ wholly-owned Flight Operations and Air Traffic Management subsidiary, and Honeywell have signed an agreement to offer to their respective customers Honeywell SmartLanding and ROPS (Runway Overrun Prevention System) as a combined solution. This new solution is targeted to be certified on both Airbus and non-Airbus aircraft.

This collaboration combines the strengths of two leading technologies: the unique performance-based runway overrun protection of ROPS and, the increased situational awareness during approach and landing provided by Honeywell’s SmartLanding solution.

ROPS is a performance-based alerting system developed by Airbus, which assists crews in preventing runway overruns. Certified by the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC), ROPS is in operation on more than 800 aircraft, including A320, A330, A350 and A380. ROPS has also been selected on 1,500 aircraft to be delivered.

Honeywell’s SmartLanding system reduces the risk of runway excursion by alerting pilots if the aircraft is approaching the runway too high, too fast or is not configured properly for landing. SmartLanding is a software enhancement to Honeywell’s Enhanced Ground Proximity Warning System installed on more than 30,000 commercial and business aviation aircraft.

“This agreement is a major step-forward for the enhancement of runway safety in the industry by associating the best of both technologies. I trust this will allow us to meet airlines’ long standing requirement for an harmonized solution independent of aircraft types that addresses most of the factors contributing to landing incidents.” said Thomas Lagaillarde, head of bespoke solutions at NAVBLUE.