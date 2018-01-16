NAV Portugal appoints new chief

Jorge Manuel da Mota Ponce de LeÃ£o has been appointed president of the Board of NAV Portugal where he joins EgÃ­dia Pinto de Queiroz Martins and Francisco CÃ©zar Ramos Fernandes Gil.

Ponce de LeÃ£o graduated in Law in 1969 from the University of Coimbra, and a became member of the Portuguese Bar Association in 1970. He was awarded a MBA at Erasmus University in Rotterdam in 1977/1978 and participated in a Stanford Executive Program from Stanford University in California (USA) in 1995.

In the last six years he was chief executive and chairman of ANA â€“ Aeroportos de Portugal.

Previously, from 2008 until 2012, he was chief executive of SAIP, a business responsible for the biggest strategic project in the tourism sector in Portugal and considered of national strategic interest.Â In 2002, he was vice president of the Portuguese Public Broadcasting Company.

In 1975, he started a 26 year collaboration with JerÃ³nimo Martins Group, first as legal and fiscal services head within the industrial sector of the group, and in 1987 became advisor director with the responsibility for mergers and acquisitions. Between 1993 -2001, he was responsible for strategic and financial of the business. He has also acted as an advisor of the Portuguese Civil Aviation Pilot Association from 1977 to 1983.

Jorge Ponce de LeÃ£o participated in the foundation of the Portuguese Industrial Confederation since 1974 and stated practising law in 1970 until 1987. HeÂ succeeds Lieutenant Colonel Albano Coutinho who resigned his mandate in September.