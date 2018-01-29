Massimo Garbini appointed new IDS chief

IDS Ingegneria Dei Sistemi has appointed Massimo Garbini as its new chief executive.

Garbini previously served as sole director of ENAV from 2011 to 2014, having originally joined the Italian air navigation service provider as an air traffic controller in 1991. He was also chairman of CANSO Europe as well as member of the CANSO Executive Committee and president and CEO of Techno Sky, an ENAV business.

From October 2014 until end 2017, he acted as managing director of SESAR Deployment Manager, the body charged by the European Commission to coordinate and synchronise the SESAR Deployment Programme, which aims to develop SESAR technology and the implementation of the Single European Sky.

“It is a great honor to become part of the IDS family, not only for the industrial reality it represents, but also, and above all, for the company’s challenging ambitions” stated Massimo Garbini. “I first met the company from a customer’s point of view, now more than 20 years ago, and since then the professionalism, competence and dedication of those who work there has profoundly impressed me.”

“Mr Garbini will be able to give continuity to the work carried out in recent years, especially in regards to the continuation of the effective synergy established with numerous institutions, the armed forces, research centers and industrial partners” added Giovanni Bardelli, president of IDS. “The experience of Mr Garbini in management and in the field of air navigation will be particularly valuable to the company, as it will contribute to the development of industrial processes and the creation of technology and products.”