Madrid to host post-Brexit Galileo support

Madrid has been selected as theÂ supportÂ office ofÂ the Galileo security surveillance centreÂ onceÂ BrexitÂ has been executed, according to Spanish media reports.

Representatives of the member states and the European Commission have chosen the Spanish candidate toÂ replace SwanwickÂ in the United Kingdom, where the centre is currently located.

It will host the necessaryÂ technical equipmentÂ to monitor the security of the European satellite navigation system’sÂ telecommunications infrastructure,Â employing up toÂ a maximum of 20 to 30 workers once the new facilities are established.

Spain has offered theÂ facilities of the National Institute of Aerospace TechnologyÂ (INTA), which forms part of Spain’s defence ministry and will be located inÂ San MartÃ­n de la Vega in theÂ Â Technological Institute of La MaraÃ±osa.

The centre will be responsible for supporting a centre in Paris, France, charged with monitoring and responding to security threats andÂ ensures that sensitive information isÂ properlyÂ protected, in addition to serving as an interface with governments to facilitate encryption.

The Galileo system was launched in December 2016 with the deployment of 18 satellites and is scheduled toÂ progressively reach 30 in orbit during the next two yearsÂ at which time it will reach full operational capacity.

IATA, the International Air Transport Association, made up of 280 airlines from all over the world, has also chosen Madrid as its main operating centre worldwide.Â

While the headquarters of the association will continue to be in Geneva, MadridÂ will control the sales activity of a total of 50,000 travel agencies and freight forwarders, with an annual management of around 315 million airline tickets.Â

IATA already had its European management centre in Madrid, but willÂ nowÂ manage the regions of North America, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East and part of Asia.

The decisionÂ will mean increasing the workforce of the current centre in Torre Europa, from the current 260 to 330 employees by the end of 2018.

At a press conference, regional vice president for Europe Rafael Schvartzman said IATA wanted to contribute to make Madrid one of the great capitals of aviation worldwide.