LFV switches Sundsvall Timrå to remote ATC

At the end of December, Sundsvall Timrå Airport in northern Sweden became the country’s second airport to have remote air traffic control.

At 07.00 on 20 December, the tower was closed down and the air traffic control service was transferred to LFV’s control centre.

The distance from the tower to the control centre is not huget, only about 100 metres, but nevertheless it is a paradigm and technological shift that the tower is now closed. It has been in use since the airport opened for civil aviation in 1944.

“It is extremely gratifying that we now have a second airport with the technology that Saab and LFV have been developing for almost ten years and which is ground breaking for the industry. We have made use of two and a half years’ experience from Örnsköldsvik Airport in the work on Sundsvall, but every operating approval from the Swedish Transport Agency and every commissioning is unique to the individual airport,” said LFV director general Ann Persson Grivas.

“It has been wonderful to see at close hand how the entire project has gone from first idea to commissioning. This has attracted great international interest in the region and has put Sundsvall Timrå Airport on the global map. What LFV has established has had extremely positive spin-offs for the airport and also for Mid Sweden University,” said Frank Olofsson, manager of Sundsvall Timrå Airport.

In 2015, Örnsköldsvik Airport became Sweden’s first airport with remote air traffic control. On 21 April that year, the infrastructure minister at the time, Anna Johansson, declared LFV’s control centre in Sundsvall open.

LFV’s control centre in Sundsvall has the space to operate remote air traffic control for a further three airports. The next to be finished will be Linköping City Airport.

Facts about remote tower services

LFV together with Saab – first in the world with remote tower services.

Örnsköldsvik Airport – remotely controlled airport since April 21 2015.

Sundsvall-Timrå Airport and Linköping City Airport is next.

Approx. 4,000 visitors from all over the world at LFV’s Remote Tower Centre in Sundsvall.

LFV and Saab have been awarded for the innovative work with remote tower services.

Facts about LFV