IFATCA, EUROCAE strengthen ATM cooperation

The International Federation of Air Traffic Controllers’ Associations (IFATCA) and the European Organization for Civil Aviation Equipment (EUROCAE) have agreed to work together on developing aviation industry standards, with a particular focus on standards for air traffic management.

The Memorandum of Understanding enables the two organizations to address relevant issues and will speed up the implementation of new technologies to ensure safe, seamless and efficient aviation in Europe.

IFATCA Tom Laursen, executive vice president Europe, said: “The development of technical standards are of great importance for improving safety, efficiency and regularity in air traffic. IFATCA is happy, as a professional organization, to be fully engaged and partnered with EUROCAE”

EUROCAE secretary general Christian Schleifer-Heingärtner, said: “We see a big overlap in areas of interest on subjects we address with IFATCA and see a great opportunity to complement each other’s working structure to the benefit of the aviation community.

IFATCA as the voice of the international air traffic controllers’ community provides a unique and valuable perspective during the development of new procedures, systems and facilities. Strengthening the cooperation with associations like IFATCA is a key objective of EUROCAE to further enhance the spectrum and quality of the EUROCAE activities and resulting standards.”

This collaboration is not intended to replace the individual contribution of EUROCAE and IFATCA member organisations to EUROCAE and IFATCA activities, but rather to encourage their respective members to strengthen their engagement in the work of EUROCAE and IFATCA.

IFATCA will join the EUROCAE Working Groups on ACAS, RPAS and Remote towers.