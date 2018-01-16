Airline industry developing turbulence database

Airline industry body IATA is developing a turbulence information-sharing platform, which it aims to launch in 2019.

Working in collaboration with airlines and industry stakeholders, IATA will develop a global database of real-time, aircraft-sensed turbulence reports.

Turbulence is the leading cause of injuries to passengers and crew globally.

Gilberto Lopez Meyer, IATA senior vice president, safety and flight operations, said this data “will enable pilots, flight dispatchers and meteorologists to ultimately limit injuries and reduce fuel burn.”

IATA said it is committed to developing the platform after 96 per cent of respondents to an IATA study—including airlines, air navigation service providers, and militaries—stated they required real-time, objective data about the location and severity of turbulence.