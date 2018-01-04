Honeywell to offer FANS system testing

Honeywell has launched a new Future Air Navigation System testing capability as part of its GoDirect Datalink services.

The new built-in tool will give operators using GoDirect Datalink the ability to test the system on their aircraft after installation, thus verifying that the system is installed and correctly working. This helps operators and pilots know that they have access to efficient satellite communication and navigation before takeoff.

Once operators schedule testing through Honeywell’s GoDirect Flight Service, they can use the new capability to verify Future Air Navigation System (FANS) installation and service on their aircraft after maintenance, while receiving troubleshooting support, a preflight FANS check before takeoff and inflight testing.

The system also provides a final, additional verification by giving pilots a report showing results and required communication performance before they fly. All of this lets pilots know they have the right technology working onboard their aircraft to comply with industry regulations before starting the engines.

“By expanding the capabilities of our GoDirect Flight Services, Honeywell is becoming the go-to technology provider for all business and general aviation customer needs,” said John Peterson, senior director, connectivity services, Honeywell Aerospace. “Having a successfully installed FANS system lets pilots more efficiently communicate with air traffic control. Access to FANS testing provides operators with peace of mind that their system is working and ready to perform the mission.”

Operators who already have the GoDirect Datalink service installed on their aircraft will automatically have access to the FANS testing capability upon request, which will be accessible without any additional installation of hardware. GoDirect Datalink provides seamless datalink communication worldwide, including free text messaging, predeparture clearances, oceanic clearances, terminal weather information for pilots, custom short codes and Controller Pilot Data Link Communication to ensure pilots stay connected to air traffic control wherever they are while reducing pilot workload. Plus, customers will have round-the-clock access to aviation experts via phone, email, text, datalink message or fax.

GoDirect Flight Services is part of Honeywell’s GoDirect family, the industry’s most complete portfolio of more than 50 value-adding aviation services and applications that provide operators, flight crews and maintenance teams with critical information to control their services and network. All GoDirect Flight Service customers have access to GoDirect Flight Bag Pro, an electronic flight bag application from Honeywell.