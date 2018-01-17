Frequentis appoints Madge as UK chief

Andy Madge has joined Frequentis UK, taking over responsibility for the UK and Ireland subsidiary of the Frequentis Group.

The phased handover from existing MD John Gurney will conclude Johnâ€™s 18 successful years with Frequentis to begin his retirement in early spring.

Frequentis UK is active in the United Kingdom and Ireland markets with projects in all Frequentis business segments â€“ civil and military Air Traffic Control, public transport, public safety, maritime and aeronautical information/data management.

Over the course of his 18-year tenure, John Gurney was the driving force behind the development and expansion of Frequentis UK. The subsidiary experienced incredible market growth under his leadership, expanding the London-based company from a small branch into one that delivers significantly to the international Frequentis Group we see today.

Frequentis said his successor, Andy Madge, is an experienced leader with background in aerospace, defence, intelligence and air traffic management. He served for 20 years in the Royal Air Force as an aero systems engineer before joining Cobham Aviation Services, in a general management role for both the engineering and air traffic control businesses. Most recently, from 2012 to 2017, Andy worked for Lockheed Martin, initially as project director in the air traffic management business before becoming MD for the defence and intelligence business.

â€œExperience, leadership and strong customer relationships are a key to Frequentisâ€™ success. Over the past 17 years, John Gurney has led the development of the UK business outside of what was the traditional air traffic control environment, achieving major account success in all of the key business areas of the Frequentis Group, while developing the UK and Ireland subsidiary into one of the largest markets globally for the Frequentis Group,” said Frequentis CEO Hannes Bardach.

“I would like to thank John for his exceptional service and commitment to Frequentis and wish him well with his retirement.Â I am delighted that we have a leader of Andy Madgeâ€™s calibre joining Frequentis. He will ensure continuity while driving the company forward and implementing our regionalization strategy for the UK and Ireland.”

Frequentis said it sees the UK and Ireland market as a particularly strong platform for its range of control room solutions with a focus over coming years to deliver more projects and expanded capabilities in this area. This regionalisation approach for delivering local competences is at the core of theÂ Frequentis strategy for continued growth.

Frequentis UK has seen recent success in securing the Ambulance Radio Programme with the National Health Service (NHS), as well as delivering defence ATM upgrades under the Ministry of Defenceâ€™s MARSHALL programme. The company continues to provide control room solutions for the Metropolitan Police Service, Network Rail and NATS, among others.

Madge initially joined Frequentis in September 2017 to begin the preliminary handover of the UK and Ireland responsibilities and will continue the phased handover with Gurney (both pictured) until his departure in March 2018.