France’s Gandil becomes FABEC Council chair

Patrick Gandil, France’s CAA director general, has taken over the chair of the FABEC Council for a second time.

Gandil has been a key figure at FABEC since its foundation and, as a previous chairman of the FABEC Council at that time, played a major role in developing the FABEC Treaty and adopting the first FABEC Performance Plan.

His current term of office will focus on the preparation of the upcoming reference period of the European performance scheme and the future strategic orientation of FABEC, encouraging initiatives increasing performance and cooperation in various areas: operations, safety, technical and SESAR.

Gandil said: “The French presidency is convinced that the continuously growing collaboration in FABEC and the FABEC Performance Plan are central pillars of the implementation of the Single European Sky and the European Aviation Strategy. Therefore, we are aiming to further improve the way of collaboration both within FABEC and with our external stakeholders.”

The airspace of the six FABEC States of Belgium, France, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and Switzerland is one of the busiest and most complex in the world. The majority of major European airports, major civil airways and military training areas are located in this area. FABEC airspace covers 1.7 million kmÂ² and handles about 5.8 million flights per year â€“ 55% of European air traffic.

