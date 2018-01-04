Dubai completes airspace restructuring

The Emirate of Dubai has implemented a new airspace design to cater for the continued growth and expansion on the aviation sector.

Dubai Air Navigation Services (dans), the air navigation services provider of Dubai and the Northern Emirates, led the implementation of 90 new air traffic management procedures and the introduction of 150 new waypoints, in addition to the training of 168 air traffic controllers to guarantee the successful and seamless transition to the new design of the controlled airspace.

The Air Space Restructuring (ARP) project was designed to deliver crucial benefits to the aviation sector in the UAE at large, such as the enhancement of the airspace capacity to meet the forecast air traffic demand for 2020 and beyond, and increasing access to all airports within the country.

In the Dubai aviation sector in particular, the project deliverables cascade into specific transformational results on annual basis such as enabling airlines to save fuel consumption of a total value of USD 14.6 million, driving CO2 emission reductions of 90,401 metric tons, furthermore enhancing air traffic movements capacity.

H.E. Mohammed Ahli, director general of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and the CEO of Dubai Air Navigation Services stated: “The past three years whilst working on the project, have demonstrated the importance of cross sector collaboration for the greater benefit of the United Arab Emirates. We are also proud to witness the aviation sector arrive at new and unprecedented fronts, as it continues to cater to its prestigious customers of airports, airlines and authorities. Moreover, it is also crucial to acknowledge the tremendous and exemplary efforts exerted by the various project teams, who ensured the successful delivery and implementation of the project.”

Leading the implementation of the new airspace design in Dubai, dans allocated a comprehensive team of ATM professionals who supported and collaborated with all the entities and members of the project over the period. The organisation was part of the Project Sponsor Committee, andÂ appointed representatives to three teams (the project steering group, project technical team and the project management team) who managed and ensured the successful and seamless operational transformational into the new airspace design.

The teams extended their support by taking on different roles such as advising on the new airspace designs, conducting nine real time simulations on the procedures in partnership with the project vendors in Italy and overseeing the full project management framework adhering to meticulous specifications.

The first phase of the project which delivered the new design of the terminal airspace of the UAE was fully funded by Dubai Air Navigation Services. Moreover, the organisation in partnership with Abu Dhabi Airports Company (ADAC) has been a major shareholder in equivalence in the third phase of the project which delivered the implementation of the final design in Dubai in particular and the UAE in general.

Dubai Air Navigation services (dans) is the air navigation services provider for Dubai and Northern Emirates. dans also provides air navigation services for airport authorities and numerous airlines, such as Dubai Airports and private airports in the UAE.