DFS mulls future Friedrichshafen tower solution

Air traffic at Friedrichshafen Airport is to be controlled by DFS Aviation Services, replacing Austria’s air traffic control provider Austro Control on 1 July.

DFS Aviation Services will employ all eight controllers at the site as part of the eight-year contract and train future air traffic controllers.Â It will also assist the airport operator in technical matters, such as the replacement of air traffic control systems and the optimisation of air navigation services.

The DFS subsidiary will also advise the airport on the search for a replacement solution for the current tower which is in need of renovation and does not provide enough space.

“DFS Aviation Services already services Germany’s busiest regional airports among its customers.Â We are pleased to be able to contribute our many years of experience to Friedrichshafen Airport, “says Dirk Mahns, managing director of DFS Aviation Services.

Friedrichshafen Airport is Germany’s southernmost airport.Â It was founded in 1913, making it the second oldest airport in Germany after Hamburg.Â In 2017, it handled 9,919 IFR movements and more than half a million passengers.

“We are glad that we have found a competent and reliable partner in DFS Aviation Services who supports us in our plans for the future of the airport,” said Claus-Dieter Wehr, managing director of Flughafen Friedrichshafen.