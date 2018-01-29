Airports call for European drone rulebook

The European airport industry is calling for the swift adoption of safety and traffic management rules at EU level on the use of drones.

ACI Europe said the EU Aviation Strategy has been a major driver of the development of new regulation on the use of drones since its 2015 launch and noted that with the political agreement on the new EASA Regulation and the endorsement of the Helsinki Declaration late last year, the prospects for the EU’s rulebook on the use of drones have gathered momentum.

Olivier Jankovec, director general ACI Europe commented: “The airport industry is embracing innovation and we are excited about the potential opportunities that drone technology presents, in particular in relation to infrastructure maintenance and operational efficiency, passenger facilitation and more. That said, the safety issues concerning the use of drones in and around airports are increasingly well-documented – underlining the urgent need for an effective regulatory framework on this.”

He said the technology has major implications on operational efficiency and safety, with ongoing projects in research and development offering many future applications.

“In considering the risks and opportunities presented by drones, ACI Europe is today releasing the position of the airport industry – embracing the technology and calling for the swift adoption of safety and traffic management rules at EU level on the use of drones.

“Airports also underline the importance of drone registration, performance-based rules, and a modern approach to integrating drones at airports – one that relies on expedited approvals via “standard scenarios” and safety management systems,” ACI Europe said, adding that the regulatory material that will be necessary for the next steps of drone integration includes the safety rules developed at EASA, as well as the U-Space (a project under development by the European Commission and the SESAR JU) traffic management framework. ACI Europe’s paper on drones can be downloaded here.

*British aviation safety authorities recently published a review on the unintentional safety risk of unmanned aerial vehicles – or drones..

Research by the UK CAA indicates that there have been seven confirmed cases of direct in flight contact between drones and civil or military manned aircraft worldwide. While there have been no known collisions between small drones and manned aircraft in the UK, the number of pilot reports is increasing; there were 59 such occasions between April 2016 and March 2017. “Two of these involved large passenger aircraft near Heathrow, leading to concerns being voiced in Parliament, in the media and by a range of aviation bodies about the possible impact of a collision between a passenger aircraft and a drone. A further incident in July 2017, where an object believed to be a drone was seen near Gatwick, led to the runway being closed briefly and flights being diverted,” it said. Its assessment of the likelihood of an unintentional drone collision and the severity of any possible impact between an aircraft and a smaller unmanned vehicle (defined as under 2kg in this report) suggest: