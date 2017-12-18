DSNA taps Saab, CS Group consortium

DSNA, France’s air navigation service provider, has selected the consortium of Saab & CS Group to modernise its air traffic management system in the towers and approach control centres at Paris-CDG, Paris-Le Bourget and Paris- Orly.

The initial work will begin at Paris-CDG to upgrade the Advanced-Surface Movement Ground Control and Surveillance (A-SMGCS) system. The Saab Integrated Air Traffic suite will provide air traffic controllers with state-of-the-art tools for controlling traffic safely and efficiently.

Maurice Georges, DSNA chief, explained: “The volume and the complexity of air traffic in the Paris area presents many challenges. I have confidence that our new partners will provide the tools that will allow the French Air Traffic Controllers to perform at a high degree and meet safety and capacity requirements.”

Mike Gerry, head of business unit Air Traffic Management within Saab business area, surveillance, said: “We are proud to have been selected to help DSNA meet the challenges of the increasing air traffic control demands in the Paris region. We believe that working with local companies like CS Group is an important part of the success of this project and our business.”

Khaled Draz, chief executive of CS Information Systems added: “CS Group is pleased to be working, alongside Saab, on this ambitious project. This is an opportunity to strengthen our partnership with DSNA and support them in their increasing challenges of air traffic control safety and security.”