Africa’s ATNS, ASECNA team on united airspace

Air Traffic and Navigation Services (ATNS) and L’Agence pour la Securite de la Navigation Aerienne en Afrique et a Madagascar – ASECNA, have signed a ground-breaking Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), paving the way for south-west African co-operation in airspace management.

The MoU provides for cooperation in air navigation-related services between ASECNA and ATNS. It further formalizes the interconnectivity between the ATNS SADC Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) and NAFISAT networks managed by ATNS in Southern, Eastern and North Africa and ASECNA’s AFISNET (the ASECNA VSAT network in West Africa) networks.

ATNS CEO Thabani Mthiyane said negotiations between the two parties have been ongoing in earnest for the past few years and recently, they agreed on formalizing their relationship. “Here we are now – working towards safer African skies”.

Mthiyane further stated “as an Air Navigations Service Provider, we invest our resources in air safety, research and development, in consultation with other navigation agencies in Africa and elsewhere. ASECNA is no exception.We also follow efficient navigation service practices”.

“This is a gigantic milestone for African aviation as ASECNA is responsible for service provision in eighteen (18) West African states including Madagascar” said Mohamed Moussa, ASECNA DG.