A4E seeks to bolster European ATM expertise

Achim Baumann is to join the Brussels-based airline association A4E with immediate effect to deal with airspace, flight operations and safety issues.

The organisation said this move will strengthen A4E’s expertise on technical dossiers and complement the association’s strong position on key campaign issues such as aviation taxes, airport charges and reliable and efficient air traffic control.

“I am very pleased that Achim Baumann is joining the A4E team as a policy director. Achim brings a wealth of experience in aviation, with more than 30 years spent in industry and government positions in Europe and the Middle East, especially in areas such as safety, flight operations and technical support,” said Thomas Reynaert, A4E’s managing director.

Prior to A4E, Achim worked as IATA director safety & flight operations in the Middle East/North Africa region (MENA), focussing on improving safety and efficiency in the region’s aviation industry. He also represented airline interests towards organisations such as ICAO, CANSO, air navigation service providers, airports and government organisations.

Before joining IATA in 2011, Achim worked for German air navigation service provider DFS as a senior consultant and regional manager. He managed and participated in international projects covering all aspects of aviation, from operational issues on the ground and in the air to technical ATM/CNS and organisational projects. In addition, he managed projects for Eurocontrol and the European Commission.

Baumann holds a degree in Aerospace and Aeronautical Engineering from the University of the Federal Armed Forces in Munich and a degree in Economics from the University of Hagen.