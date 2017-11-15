NATS teams with ENAIRE at Barcelona-El Prat

Spain’s air navigation service provider ENAIRE has signed a collaboration agreement with its British counterpart NATS to jointly identify improvement in air traffic management at Barcelona-El Prat Airport.

The nationalÂ Â development ministry said NATS’ knowledge of high traffic density operating environments – similar to that of the Barcelona-El Prat Airport – willÂ help the partners to develop advanced procedures, new routes and make general operational performance improvements especially inÂ the approach phase.

Among the initiatives to be developed within the collaboration will be an analysis to optimise existing infrastructure and procedures to reduce the separation between both departing and arrivals.

It will also feature advice on the implementation of new systems to achieve the maximum performance of track use, such asÂ advancedÂ separation techniquesÂ usingÂ Time Based Separation.

NATS will also offer a detailed analysis of the missed approach procedures and standard outputs to reduce the distance between traffic.