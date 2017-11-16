Germany’s DLR, Japan’s ENRI to join forces

The German Aerospace Center (DLR) has signed an agreement with Japan’s ENRI research institute to jointly conduct ATM R&D.

The collaborations will focus on more efficient and environmentally friendlyÂ airÂ trafficÂ for both enroute and terminal operations, while the scope of the agreement includes knowledge and data exchange. The first projects to be investigated include extended arrival management (XMAN) and 4D trajectory based operations

On November 14, ENRI director general Masahiro Kudo andÂ Professor Dirk KÃ¼gler of the DLR Institute signed the first implementation agreement.

Both Japan and Europe are facing significant changes in the ATM sector. Through CARATS (Collaborative Actions for Renovation of Air Traffic Systems) and SESAR (Single European Sky ATM Research) modernisation programmes, the ATM system is undergoing a fundamental shift to adapt to the needs of the 21st century.

Despite the global nature of air transport, the various regions of the world are exploring, developing and implementing similar but not necessarily identical ATM procedures and instruments. ENRI and DLR, as driving forces of institutional ATM research in Japan and Europe, said they will now jointly promote knowledge sharing for the benefit of both countries, taking into account regional specificities.

This first implementation agreement provides a solid basis for the exchange of knowledge between the two research organisations and the starting point for a series of well-defined, individual and project-based collaborations. Common activities are air traffic management on the ground and in the air, communication and navigation and the influence of the weather on air traffic.

The first joint project will focus on the following topics:

Extended Arrival Management (AMAN) and 4D-Trajectory Based Operations (TBO);

airspace structures best suited for landing approaches using Trajectory Based Operations (TBO) with Continuous Descent Approaches (CDA) and new RECAT distances;

the integration of Extended AMAN tools into the respective airport configurations as wellÂ the resilience of such systems against uncertainties and disturbances.

The new implementation agreement will be implemented as part of a comprehensive cooperation agreement between DLR and ENRI, which entered into force on 24 March 2017.