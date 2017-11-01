Frequentis to support Airways New Zealand

Airways New Zealand has contracted Frequentis to help develop Human Performance measures for a new air traffic management (ATM) system for New Zealand.

The new ATM system is a key element of Airways New Zealand’s move to transform its services, and work as one centre, from two locations. The new system will begin operating from 2020, and will include new desks and displays, housed in two new operational buildings in Auckland and Christchurch.

“Frequentis will help Airways New Zealand to provide a framework for measuring Human Performance as the new ATM system and controller workstations are developed. Frequentis has considerable experience in the application of Human Performance by taking into account the user experience, working environment and user acceptance,” said Andrew Griffith, Airways ATM programme manager

Frequentis has more than 20 years’ experience in HMI topics related to air traffic management. By investing substantially in usability research including participating in programmes such as SESAR, its capabilities have evolved from a focus on Frequentis products to helping ANSPs succeed in introducing new ATM Automation functionality. Frequentis utilises its user centric design process and proven success rates in the delivery of its own safety-critical projects, supported by consultancy services.

“By introducing the User Centric Design Process early in the design phase user acceptance is greatly increased. Through the method of information flow analysis, the customer is given a new view of the processes in the control room and showed improvement potential. Frequentis is pleased to be assisting Airways New Zealand with this significant project”, said Theodor Zeh, director of Control Room Consulting at Frequentis.