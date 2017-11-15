Frequentis Group strikes Jeppesen alliance

After intensive testing, Jeppesen, a Boeing subsidiary, and the Frequentis Group have joined a strategic alliance in order to further advance Jeppesen database and comply with aeronautical AIXM data standards.

The alliance will also provide a stronger data infrastructure to support Jeppesen’s growing portfolio. During the testing period, both companies focused on combining their exceptional operational and technical expertise to ensure maximum effectiveness of the future Jeppesen database solutions.

Jeppesen is the world’s largest aeronautical information service provider with the leading range of highly accurate aeronautical data products, helping worldwide aviation professionals to safely reach their destinations for over 80 years.

Today, Jeppesen builds on those roots by offering an ever-expanding array of innovative informational products, services and solutions, relied on every day by pilots from around the world. Jeppesen updates more than 650,000 data sets and 7,500 charts with every AIRAC cycle in support of the provision of most accurate, current and timely aviation information.

“Frequentis will be a key partner for our future because of the company’s 70-year legacy of technology support, its deep commitment to air safety and innovation for the aviation community,” said Thomas Wede, senior vice president transformation solutions, Boeing Digital Aviation & Analytics/Jeppesen.

The flexible, comprehensive and technologically advanced AIXM-based aeronautical information management suite from Frequentis and Comsoft Solutions is the leading capability in handling Jeppesen’s current and future services and solutions.

“We are extremely proud of this important partnership and close collaboration with Jeppesen. This strategic initiative is a testament to the fact that the standardisation of aeronautical data has reached a maturity that yields advantages in terms of efficiency and information depth along the digital data chain, not only for a highly innovative company like Jeppesen, but ultimately for the entire aeronautical domain,” added Joachim Lennarz, director, information solutions, Frequentis.

The first deployment phase of the project was initiated when Jeppesen and Frequentis signed the contracts for the delivery and further extension of the AIXM 5.1 AIM system suite, which includes the CADAS database from Frequentis subsidiary Comsoft Solutions, the smartWFM workflow management and the smartCharting system.