ERA secures fifth Chinese project at Daxing

ERA has secured the international tender toÂ supply and install its surveillance system at what is to be the largestÂ airport in the world withÂ six runways and a capacity of 130 million passengers per year.

The airport is located in Beijing southern district of Daxing and will enter into operation in 2019.

ERA installed its multi-sensor system for surface surveillance and parallel runway monitoring at Beijing Capital International Airport in 2007 and increased the airportâ€™s throughput and safety for the thousands of visitors of the summer 2008 Olympics.

Over the following years, ERA delivered three more systems to Chinese airports in Shanghai, Changsha and Zhengzhou.

Daxing is the fifth project and an infrastructure priority for China. It is scheduled to open in October 2019 as part of the official celebrations for the 70th anniversary of the founding of the Peopleâ€™s Republic of China.

â€œI consider it an immense success for our company. ERA proved to be a reliable partner delivering, always up-to-date, technologies and thus Chinese CAA put its trust in us once more. On a personal level I feel special about the projects in China as important milestones in my own career. I was responsible for the Olympics project as sales manager and now I am back in Beijing signing an even more challenging contract in the role of ERA CEO,” said Viktor Sotona.

Beijing is home to the Beijing Capital International Airport which has rapidly ascended in the rankings of the worldâ€™s busiest airports over the past decade. It has become the busiest airport in Asia in terms of passenger traffic and total traffic movement, and the second busiest airport in the world only after Atlanta airport in the US.

To help make the future traffic movement flawless, ERA will deliver its NEO by ERA multi-sensor surveillance system consisting of 47 ground stations. The fourth generation of the certified mature system MSS is a composite solution of multilateration and ADS-B, has a robust system design, enhanced signal detection, reduced power consumption and is international standards compliant, with special certification awarded recently by Chinese authorities.