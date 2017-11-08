EASA tackles aviation’s climate change impact

The European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) is proposing that newly designed aircraft types meet a CO2 standard from 1 January 2020, and that aircraft types already in-production meet a separate CO2 standard from 1 January 2023.

The objective of this so-called ‘Opinion’ published on 7 November 2017 by EASA is to incentivise the incorporation of the latest fuel efficiency technology into aircraft designs, and to address the predicted increase in CO2 emissions. The Opinion submitted to the European Commission also includes a new Particulate Matter emissions standard for aircraft engines from 1 January 2020.

These new aviation environmental standards will contribute to improved local air quality and to the overall climate change objectives of the Paris Agreement which is being discussed at the UN climate change conference in Bonn this month.

EASA is committed to a cleaner and quieter aviation sector through a variety of measures, including product (i.e. aircraft, engine) environmental standards; while supporting improved operational practices, sustainable aviation fuels, market based measures and voluntary industry initiatives. “Ensuring that aviation contributes to the goal of mitigating climate change is important for EASA who led the work on the aeroplane CO2 standard,” said executive director Patrick Ky.

The number of European flights, and associated CO2 emissions, has increased by 80% between 1990 and 2014, and is predicted to continue to grow.