Warinsko appointed SESAR deployment chief

Nicolas Warinsko has been appointed the new general manager of the SESAR Deployment Manager (SDM) and will take the organisation forward from the end of the year.

The appointment of Warinsko is part of the forthcoming transition on January 1 of the SESAR Deployment Alliance (SDA) to become a not-for-profit international association which will allow it to streamline management processes.

Warinsko is currently deputy managing director and director of technical operations for the SDA, and was appointed following an industry-wide selection process. He previously held senior positions with the French air navigation service provider (DSNA) and the European Commission, before advising the A4 Airlines Group.

Warinsko is well known to industrial partners involved with the SESAR programme, and was instrumental in the establishment of the SDA at the end of 2014. He will take over from Massimo Garbini, who has been managing director of the SDA since its inception, and who has chosen to hand over the leadership at the end of 2017.

“I am delighted that we are able to appoint Nicolas as the first general manager of the new SDA International Association,” said Jonathan Astill, chairman of the Board of Directors. “He has played a key role throughout the life of the consortium to date, and is in a great position to lead the Deployment Manager team as it enters its next phase of evolution.”

“At the same time, I would like to thank Massimo, on behalf of the consortium, for his leadership in establishing the SDM team and making the industrial partnership of airlines, airports and air navigation service providers a key part of the SESAR institutional landscape, coordinating the critical deployment projects that will realise the SES vision.”

The SDA is a consortium of leading airlines, airports and air navigation service providers – the managers and users of Europe’s airspace. They are committed to the principle of the Single European Sky and to deploying the technologies that will deliver it to create customer and environmental efficiencies. It carries out the function of the SESAR Deployment Manager on behalf of the European Commission.

SESAR Deployment Manager (SDM) is the industrial partnership that synchronises and coordinates the modernisation of Europe’s air traffic management system under the political oversight of the European Commission.

The main task of SESAR Deployment Manager is to develop, submit to the European Commission for its approval, and execute the Deployment Programme, a project view strictly drawn from the Pilot Common Project (PCP) set by Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) No 716/2014, as well as any subsequent Common Projects in future regulations.

Through the Deployment Programme, the SESAR Deployment Manager will ensure efficient synchronisation and coordination of implementation projects required to implement the PCP, as well as the related investments.