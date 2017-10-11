Skyguide selects Innov’ATM, AMAN DMAN

Skyguide has selected Innov’ATM’s SkyKeeper Suite to validate the concept of runway optimisation on single and multiple runway airports based on a coupled AMAN/DMAN solution which will be tested as part of a SESAR 2020 project.

SESAR 2020 project PJ02 EARTH proposes several solutions for future runway throughput optimisation.

Skyguide has been mandated to define the operational concept (OSED), the Safety Performance Requirements (SPR) and the Interoperability Requirements (INTEROP) for the solution 08.

Solution 08 focuses on RWY optimisation on single and multiple RWY airports using a coupled AMAN/DMAN. Skyguide is also responsible for the validation of this concept in an environment of mixed mode operations single runway at Geneva Airport by means of real time simulations.

Skyguide and its subsidiary SkySoft-ATM are participating in this multinational project led by Eurocontrol providing the operational and technical expertise and the simulation platform respectively.

In order to achieve this project, Innov’ATM will provide the SkyKeeper Suite software to be integrated to the skyguide/SkySoft-ATM simulation platform.

This 18-month project will enable Innov’ATM to deploy its integrated software solution, SkyKeeper Suite which implements the coupled AMAN/DMAN concept, to optimise air traffic management within the context of the skyguide/SkySoft-ATM simulation platform, providing significant operational improvements by optimising management of arrivals and departures, and increasing the capacity of the airport efficiently.

Montserrat Mendoza, responsible of skyguide activities in the project, said: “Single runway operations in mixed mode is recognised to be the most constrained environment for the coupled AMAN/DMAN.

“Therefore, the validation of this concept in the high density and complex operational environment of Geneva is a very challenging task that we will face with enthusiasm. We are looking forward to the collaboration with Innov’ATM to deal with this complex topic”.

Stéphane Bascobert, chairman of Innov’ATM said: “It’s an honour to be part of such an exciting project with the first coupled AMAN/DMAN solution deployed in the complex environment of an international airport such as Geneva Airport.”