NAVIAIR selects IndraÂ for Billund surveillance

IndraÂ has been selected by Danish air navigation service provider NAVIAIR after competing in an international public tender to enter into a contract for the roll-out of latest-generation radar systems at Billund International Airport, second largest in the country, to strengthen air traffic surveillance and safety.

The company will put into operation a state-of-the-art primary radar co-mounted with an enhanced mode S secondary surveillance radar to support en-route, approach and landing maneuvers.

The solid and reliable performance of these systems will help ensure optimal safety levels and will allow for high traffic capacity and smooth flow at the airport. This will allow air traffic to be managed more efficiently, helping Naviair to provide airlines with the best possible service.

Primary radar detects all aircrafts in its range without the need of aircraft cooperation, while enhanced mode secondary radar selectively interrogates each of them to obtain an answer with precise identification and other relevant data, such as its course and altitude. This information helps controllers manage air traffic with precision and safety.

The enhanced mode S also gives a clearer air picture of the airspace, which reduces the need for controllers to communicate with pilots via radio and consequently their workload. It also contributes to the early identification of potential conflicts on the various routes to avoid traffic congestion and delays.

Making all this information available is especially helpful in highly dense traffic areas like Denmarkâ€™s airspace and Billund International Airport.

These radars also feature the latest developments such as the mitigation of interference caused by wind energy turbines, a particularly relevant aspect in this area, and are better equipped to perform in adverse weather conditions.

As an option included in the contract, Indra will also provide support and repair services for the next ten years when needed to ensure the proper operation of the system throughout its entire lifecycle.

Beside this new project, Indra won last year a contract, via its subsidiary Indra Navia, to upgrade communications at the Copenhagen Control Centre (CCC) through the implementation of itsÂ GAREX Voice Communication Control System (VCCS).

Indra holds a strong position in Denmark with an ongoing project to deploy radars to support air traffic management for the Royal Danish Air Force at the Skrydstrup, Karup and Aalborg air bases, in a contract awarded in 2016 by the Danish Ministry of Defense through the Danish Defense Acquisition and Logistics Organization (DALO).