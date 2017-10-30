NAMA signs deal on space-based ADS-B

The Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) said it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Aireon on exploring the deployment of space-based Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) system in Nigeria.

In a statement on NAMA’s Facebook page, managing director Capt Fola Akinkuotu said the ADS-B solution which is a recognized next-generation standard for surveillance and air traffic management is a critical requirement in preparation for the implementation of the relevant elements of Aviation System Block Upgrades (ASBU).

Signing the MOU at the agencyâ€™s headquarters in Lagos, Akinkuotu expressed optimism that the ADS-B solution would ensure 100 per cent real time surveillance coverage of Nigerian airspace noted that management was committed to exploring every opportunity and relevant technology to ensure safety of air navigation in the country remains in compliance with world best practices and regulatory requirements.