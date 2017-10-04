Luciad acquired by IT specialist Hexagon

Luciad, a provider of high performance geospatial situational awareness technology that supports mission critical operations has been acquired by Hexagon.

“This acquisition strengthens Hexagon’s ability to deliver smart digital realities, enhancing our Smart M.App platform with 3D, 4D (real-time sensor feed integration) and 5D (dynamic analytics) capabilities,” said Hexagon president and CEO Ola Rollén. “The ability to rapidly integrate sensor data in a visually compelling environment provides the geospatial location intelligence and situational awareness necessary for mission critical operations.”

Hexagon integrates sensors, software, domain knowledge, and customer workflows into intelligent information ecosystems that deliver actionable information.

Luciad provides visualisation and real-time geospatial information to the defense, aviation and safety industries. Supporting Hexagon’s vision of rapidly fusing the real and digital worlds, Luciad will provide a powerful connection to capturing sensor data and delivering IT information services.

“By combining the strengths of our companies, we can deliver an even more compelling offering to our customers. Our complementary technologies will give us scale to grow in both our core markets and emerging sectors, in addition to enabling us to pioneer innovations in the areas of IoT, Smart City, and other emerging markets,” said Marc Melviez, group CEO & director, Luciad.

Luciad will become a fully owned subsidiary of Hexagon and operate under its Geospatial division. Hexagon which is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm has approximately 18,000 employees in 50 countries and net sales of approximately €3.1 billion.