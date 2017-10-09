Kuwait, Denmark plan ANS co-operation

Kuwait’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) met recently with a high-ranking delegation from Denmark, headed by deputy head of Danish diplomatic mission in Kuwait to discuss co-operation on civil aviation and air transport.

DGCA said in a press statement that both sides discussed the latest technological developments in the field of air navigation and meteorological systems, as well as safety and security inspections.

They also discussed future projects to be implemented in Kuwait’s International Airport as well as the Kuwait Control and Meteorological Center (KCMC) affiliated to DGCA.

The Danish delegation was also briefed on the new projects at Kuwait International Airport including a radar operations centre.