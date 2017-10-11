KazakhstanÂ looking to free route development

Kazaeronavigatsia is targeting the development of Performance Based Navigation (PBN) to allow more flexible use of its airspace.

According to Azat Bekturov, general director of the air navigation service provider who was speaking at a regional ICAO training symposium, its long-term development programme is focused on developing PBN in Kazakhstan from 2019.

“By 2025, it is planned to implement the principles of flexible use of airspace and free routing, which will allow users to develop preferred routes for themselves, which will be economically profitable.Â In order to improve the quality of air navigation services, promising satellite technologies, an improved safety management system, andÂ aeronautical information management will be introduced, ” said Bekturov.

“Established in 1995, our organisation has built to date one of the most advanced and modern air navigation systems on the Eurasian continent.Â The structure of our company consists of three regional centres, 15 branches, as well as from a medical centre and a vocational training centre.Â Today we have 2,700 highly qualified specialists, 92 air routes with the length of more than 84,000 km passing through Kazakhstan airspace,” he said.

Over an average year,Â Â the organisation serves around 230,000 flights with more than 600 aircraft controlled daily.Â However, Bekturov said this is not enough and that the current level and prospects of civil aviation development pose new challenges for the company to improve the use of airspace, ensure a high level of flight safety, and introduce new technologies into the country’s air navigation system.

The Kazaeronavigatsia chief noted the fast growth of transcontinental flights from the US and Canada to India, the United Arab Emirates, Pakistan, Thailand, and to Singapore on cross-polar routes.