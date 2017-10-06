FABEC partners pioneer joint ILS procurement

The two FABEC partners – DFS Deutsche Flugsicherung (DFS) and Air Traffic Control the Netherlands (LVNL) – are jointly procuring new instrument landing systems, which will replace existing systems over the next 13 years.

The systems will be installed at four airports in the Netherlands and eleven airports in Germany. In addition, three further test and training systems will be procured jointly. The tender also incorporated significant elements of a technical specification developed and coordinated within FABEC.

By bundling the needs of both air navigation service providers (ANSPs), more favourable procurement conditions could be negotiated. In the future, it will also allow the standardisation of the technical systems of the two ANSPs. Thales Deutschland is the supplier of the systems.

This replacement programme will ensure that the systems are replaced by 2030. DFS operates a total of 49 instrument landing systems, 37 of which are equipped for CAT II/III all-weather operations. LVNL operates 10 such systems, of which 5 can be used for CAT III operations. On average, roughly three systems have to be replaced each year because the typical technical life cycle is 17 to 20 years.

“I am very happy that we are tackling this project together,” said Klaus-Dieter Scheurle, CEO of DFS. “Working jointly with LVNL is a good example of how concrete projects within FABEC lead to benefits for all sides.”

“The common procurement provides clear benefits for both our organizations, for example in sharing expertise and reduction of cost,” said Michiel van Dorst, CEO of LVNL. “The joint procurement contributes to our long-lasting ambition for convergence on ATS and CNS systems.”

The airspace of the six FABEC States of Belgium, France, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and Switzerland is one of the busiest and most complex in the world. The majority of major European airports, major civil airways and military training areas are located in this area. FABEC airspace covers 1.7 million km² and handles about 5.5 million flights per year – 55% of European air traffic. The seven civil air navigation service providers are ANA (Luxembourg), Belgocontrol (Belgium), DFS (Germany), DSNA (France), LVNL (Netherlands), MUAC (EUROCONTROL), and skyguide (Switzerland).