Europe’s EASA inaugurates Singapore office

The European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has officially opened a regional office in Singapore.

EASA said its Singapore office will strengthen its well-established partnership between the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) and support the aviation industry from Singapore and Europe. The regional office will also be competent for the entire South-East Asia region.

Singapore and the South-East Asia region have become key actors on the global aviation scene and key partners for Europe. In particular, the European aviation industry has significant manufacturing, training, maintenance, repair and overhaul activities and need support from the authorities in order to facilitate their business opportunities.

Singapore is the fourth EASA regional office after Washington (USA), Montreal (Canada) and Beijing (China). The office will be composed of two permanent staff members. The inauguration took place in presence of Loh Ngai Seng, Singapore permanent secretary of transport, Barbara Plinkert, ambassador-designate of the EU Delegation to Singapore, Henrik Hololei, director general for mobility and transport at the European Commission and Patrick Ky, executive director of EASA.

Patrick Ky said: “We have cooperated with CAAS on concrete aviation projects since 2012. We are now going a step further. The opening of EASA’s regional office in Singapore underlines the importance of Singapore and the entire ASEAN region as a strong partner for EASA and for the European aviation industry as a whole.”

Henrik Hololei declared: “’I am very pleased to see that on the day we launch the first ever EU-ASEAN Transport Dialogue, we also open the EASA office in Singapore to work with the whole ASEAN block. This is a clear sign of our commitment to the region and further deepens our very good and close cooperation. No doubt this will further strengthen our well-established relations with our Singaporean partners and friends. It is also a recognition of the strategic importance of Singapore and our special bilateral relations. We have had shared successes in the past, and I look forward to much more shared success in the future. ”