CHC, Leonardo & SKYTRAC cooperate on global real-time inflight safety data transfer

An industry first, the technology includes inflight HUMS analysis with real-time air-to-ground exceedance alerts and automated downloads to Leonardo’s HeliWise analysis software. Live weather and Marine AIS feeds to the cockpit are included for increased situational awareness to the crews, ensuring that their decision-making is based on the very latest information.

The system also permits immediate and automatic download of Flight Data Monitoring (FDM) data whenever the aircraft comes into range of a company secured Wi-Fi hotspot at home base. Data can be seamlessly & securely uploaded into the system used by the FDM analysts saving valuable time and eliminating manual transfer of this safety-critical data

“CHC’s core focus is on safety and efficiency. This technology will help detect HUMS exceedances early while speeding up the analysis process. In addition, the SKYTRAC EFB application monitors live weather and marine traffic inflight. This will help pilots easily identify changes to potentially unsafe flight conditions (such as those related to thunderstorms and lightning activity) and take alternative measures in a more measured fashion,” said Dave Balevic, CHC’s senior vice president, engineering and operations.

“Leonardo is pleased to be part of this innovative AW139 project with CHC and SKYTRAC. Today more than ever, the industry is looking for a practical and flexible solution for real-time HUMS and automated wireless post-flight downloads to satisfy the need of a timely access to HUMS data. This important achievement will help CHC to fully streamline their AW139s’ HUMS data download and processing, to reduce aircraft AOGs and to increase aircraft continuous airworthiness,” said Leonardo Helicopters head of PSE & Licences, Maurizio D’Angelo.

“SKYTRAC is proud to have our real-time data transfer technology successfully demonstrated by CHC and Leonardo. We understand the challenges faced by global oil & gas operators. We offer a lightweight and minimally intrusive product that is capable of robust onboard data analysis, true pole-to-pole communications coverage and reliable data offloading. For the cockpit component, we’ve designed a user-friendly EFB application that can be accessed quickly and easily with a standard tablet. It is an all-in-one solution for true real-time awareness,” said SKYTRAC VP Sales Jan van der Heul.