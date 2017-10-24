Cambridge Pixel radar trackers head to China

Cambridge Pixel, a developer of radar display, tracking and recording sub-systems, is supplying radar trackers, through local agent Aeroer, to the Second Institute of Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAACSRI) for integration with their modern airport surface movement systems.

CAACSRIÂ´s airport surface movement systems are currently being installed for upgrade and expansion projects in airports across south-west China, including at Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport, a major hub for the region. Cambridge PixelÂ´s SPx radar tracking software will provide enhanced target detection at the airports.

Engineers at CAACSRI needed a low cost, open, highly configurable software-based radar tracker for integration with its own airport surface movement systems. It was important that the tracker worked seamlessly with a range of radars and supported different tracking configurations in user-defined areas, allowing faster targets to be tracked on runways while minimising false alarms in other areas.

Founded in 2007, Cambridge Pixel is a developer of sensor processing and display solutions including primary and secondary radar interfacing, processing and display components for military and commercial radar applications. It is a world-leading supplier of software-based radar tracking and scan conversion solutions through its modular SPx software, and HPx hardware product range. Based near Cambridge in the UK, the company operates worldwide through a network of agents and distributors.

Founded in 1958, as a unique application technology institute in the civil aviation sector, the Second Research Institute of CAAC is dedicated to application research on civil aviation science and technology. It has formed a test and assessment system based on fundamental research, and has created a complete technology innovation system and business service mode covering civil aviation R&D, consultation, design, products and project implementation.