Brexit ‘no deal’ would spell disaster: BALPA

The suggestion by the British premier that a Brexit ‘no deal’ was now an option has been met with alarm from the British pilot community.

Read More About Brexit

Airline pilots union BALPA’s general secretary Brian Strutton said: “The entire UK aviation sector which employs nearly a million people and carries more than 250 million passengers per annum would be devastated by a Brexit ‘no deal’.

“Unlike most other sectors there are no World Trade Organisation or any other rules to fall back on for aviation if there is no deal.

“UK airlines could find they have to stop flying – it’s that serious. And this would impact passengers long before March 2019 because airlines couldn’t sell advance tickets and, frankly, would passengers risk buying them?

“It is utter madness for anyone to think that a Brexit ‘no deal’ would be anything but a total disaster for our world leading UK aviation sector and beyond. After all, without air cargo we will not be able to export or import freely. The entire industry has said that we have to see evidence of the post-Brexit plan for aviation now if we are to avert a catastrophic crisis of confidence.”

The UK’s decision to leave the European Union is leading to uncertainty around many of the agreements and regulations that underpin Single European Sky legislation.

Read NATS urges reclaiming of economic control