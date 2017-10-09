Audit launched on FAA weather and aircraft surveillance radar replacement programme

The US aviation watchdog is to launch an audit into the Federal Aviation Administration’s SENSR programme.

The Spectrum Efficient National Surveillance Radar (SENSR) programme is a cross-agency, multi billion-dollar infrastructure project intended to moderniseÂ the nation’s aging weather and aircraft surveillance radar systems.

These ground-based radar systems have been deployed for decades and are required to ensure the safety, security, and efficiency of the National Airspace System (NAS).

The FAA, in partnership with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Department of Defense, and Department of Homeland Security, will lead the efforts to assess the feasibility of acquiring new surveillance solutions.

The FAA plans to fund the development and deployment of new radars through the Spectrum Pipeline Act of 2015, which permits federal agencies to auction off government electromagnetic spectrum and use the proceeds to fund new infrastructure.

“Given the significant investment, coordination, and development efforts to procure, test, and implement a new national air and weather surveillance system, the House Committee on Appropriations directed our office to examine FAAâ€™s SENSR programme,” said the Office of Inspector General of the US Department of Transportation. who added that its audit objectives will be to assess the FAAâ€™s actions to leverage work conducted by other agencies to reduce development costs and risks for SENSR and how FAA plans to integrate SENSR into NextGen and the NAS