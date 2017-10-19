ATCA, Raytheon launch scholarship for women

The Air Traffic Control Association (ATCA) and Raytheon are launching a new scholarship programme to encourage women to pursue degrees in aviation related fields – ATCA’s first scholarship specifically geared towards advancing women in the field.

“This new scholarship aims to encourage women to pursue exciting and challenging career opportunities in aviation and air traffic control,” saidÂ Dave Wajsgras, president of Raytheon Intelligence, Information and Services. “Our goal is to help close the distinct gender gap in the air traffic control field.”

Administered by ATCA, the Raytheon Women in Aviation Scholarship will award scholarships to female college students pursuing a degree in an aviation related field. Each scholarship will include a summer internship in Raytheon’s Intelligence, Information and Services, Transportation and Support Services business area.

“This programme has the potential to greatly impact the industry by ushering more women into the aviation communityÂ â€“Â a progression that will really benefit our industry,” saidÂ Peter Dumont, president and CEO of ATCA. “Through this scholarship, we hope to engage and educate more women about the career opportunities in aviation, as well as growÂ the percentage of women in the field – which currently sits at 26 percent.”

For more information about the scholarship, visitÂ https://www.atca.org/scholarship.