World first for Belgocontrol meteo service

Belgocontrol has started to send its operational meteorological data to its international partners in a new data format.
The meteorological service of Belgium’s national air navigation service provider is the first in the world to be using that specific format which represents the first step in the development of new applications for the use of meteorological data in air traffic management.
From now on, Belgocontrol will be transmitting data in the new format to the Regional OPMET Centre in London. From there it is disseminated worldwide. Thanks to the IWXXM format, it will be possible to integrate applications in the future, such as the more accessible representation of meteorological data combined with other aviation data for e.g. airports.
Johan Decuyper, Belgocontrol chief executive said: “The exchange of meteorological data is tremendously important in aviation. Our meteorological service plays a key role in Europe by managing a databank. Now we also set an example to the rest of the world by being the very first to use the new data exchange format. It shows that we want to keep playing a leading role in the field of meteorology as well.”
This implementation project was co-financed by the Innovation and Networks Executive Agency (INEA) of the European Commission in the framework of the SESAR deployment phase.
For more on this project visit https://www.belgocontrol.be/wxxm.