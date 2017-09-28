Questions remain over Brexit planning impact

The lack of any certainty regarding the United Kingdom’s intentions with respect to European single aviation market and regulation is generating significant uncertainty for its Irish airspace partner which needs to set its own performance targets for the next regulatory period.

Ireland and the UK have shared a ‘functional airspace block’ or FAB since 2008 as part of an EU-ratified agreement which means controllers on both sides of the Irish Sea work together to manage flights entering and leaving Irish and British airspace.

“The Irish [aviation authority] has flagged these concerns to the European Commission, as Ireland is in a unique position and we are confident that this position can be accommodated for the third reference period (RP3),” the Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) tells Air Traffic Management.

Read The Full News Version In the Digital Version of Air Traffic Management